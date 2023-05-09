Morgan Wallen out of Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Morgan Wallen will no longer appear on the main stage at the Carolina County Music Fest.

CCMF announced the singer had to cancel Tuesday afternoon, citing medical reasons. CCMF said Wallen will not be able to perform for the next six weeks, releasing the statement below.

Dear CCMF Fans,

We have been informed that due to medical reasons, Morgan Wallen will not be able to perform his next six weeks of appearances and that includes CCMF. We are disappointed, as we were excited to host Wallen at CCMF, again, just as much as everyone wanted to see him perform. We are working to reschedule Morgan at CCMF for our 2024 dates and we wish him a speedy recovery. Please be patient with us as we work quickly to update the line up.

Thank you,

CCMF

We know you all have questions. Please see our FAQs: https://t.co/qJs345IDnh pic.twitter.com/qWDnb30xHW — Carolina Country Music Fest (@CCMFLive) May 9, 2023

Wallen posted a video to his Facebook announcing he was being placed on six weeks of vocal rest.

The singer has recently canceled several shows citing vocal and medical problems.

He said Thursday the postponement of shows is “for the longevity of my career.”

Wallen was announced as a CCMF headliner in June 2022.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.