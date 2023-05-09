Man, woman arrested after alleged sex act at downtown pub

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A man and woman were arrested last weekend after authorities responded to a bar in downtown Bowling Green.

Police responded to Brew Co. around 11:18 p.m. on Friday, May 5. They arrived and allege two people were screaming and yelling on the sidewalk along Park Row.

Shonda D. Clark, 47, of Alvaton, and Steven F. Brown, 49, of Glasgow, were identified as the two. Bystanders were filming the disturbance, according to arrest citations for the two.

A video posted to the social media platform TikTok appeared to show the two engaging in a sex act at the establishment prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The video was later removed.

Police noted in the citation how the owner of the bar told them the two were “attempting to engage in sex acts in the bar but were stopped” after they were “throw out.”

One citation described Brown as Clark’s “male friend” while the other citation referred to Clark as Brown’s “girlfriend.”

The two were under the influence of alcohol, police said. Both were arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

They face charges of second degree disorderly conduct and alcoholic intoxication in a public place.

The two were released from jail on Saturday morning, according to jail records.

