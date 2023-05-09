Submit a Tip
‘It’s progression’: Myrtle Beach continues improvements across the city, beaches

By Samuel Shelton
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - From convenience at the beach to fun additions to nearby playgrounds, the city of Myrtle Beach is one step closer to checking several things off its master list of city-wide improvements.

City officials said everything from playground equipment to pathways reach a point where they need replacing, and it’s why the city is hard at work on several new projects.

One new improvement started with updates to Futrell Park.

“Colorful, said Britney Alfero, a Myrtle Beach resident. “You know it’s like there’s a little toddler playground and it’s actually quite peaceful to come here,” she added. It was a new sight for a new resident Alfero.

Alfero, a mother of two children, said she’s been living in Myrtle Beach for just six months, and said she’s excited for the brand-new addition to the park.

“It’s really nice, there’s like more to do.,” said Alfero. “The other playground was just like a little slide and some swing, and it’s a big upgrade.” City workers said along with a new playground, they installed a new, state-of-the-art Astroturf surface that makes it easy for kids to play on.

That’s not the only project in the works.

when hurricane Ian swept across the grand strand last year, dunes and walkovers for dunes were damaged, making beach access more difficult.

“The hurricane kind of destroyed 12 of them either destroyed them completely damaged them,” said Jay Hood, the Capital Projects Director for the city of Myrtle Beach. “You know, everything has an age limit so it’s time to revamp and bring them back up.” The city is set to either replace or restore 15 dunes walkovers in the city from 80th Avenue North all the way to 29th Avenue South.

Nearby residents said the project is happening at the right time.

“I think mostly it’s progression,” said Martin Folk, a Conway resident. “I mean it’s keeping up with the times, it’s making things a little more convenient.” “Especially for handicap, they really need it, they really need it,” said Darlene Pierce, a Conway resident. The city said the project should be complete by next spring, and residents said it’s worth the wait. “The good things take a while anyway so they do things, everything first right here it’s not shabby and just thrown together, they actually put some thought into it to the people here that live here, so we’re really happy.” Said Folk.

Other additions to Futrell Park include a new Splash Pad that’s set to open on June 1.

