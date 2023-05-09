Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown man charged with attempted murder in nightclub shooting

La'mell Linen
La'mell Linen(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown man has been arrested in connection to a nightclub shooting in Browns Ferry last month according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said 47-year-old La’Mell Linen was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder in a shooting at an illegally operated nightclub called Hush Lounge on April 30.

The victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and released.

Linen is now being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending his bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines offering new seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Best of the Grand Strand
Haley Taylor, Elyjah Hebert
Warrants: 3 suspects arrested in shooting death of Little River mother
Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location

Latest News

.
New bond hearing for man accused of killing Pee Dee principal
.
Florence teen accused of firing shots at people standing in driveway
.
‘He’s evil’: Judge denies bond again for man accused of killing Pee Dee elementary school principal
.
Better Business Bureau provides tips to avoid vacation scams with lifelong commitments
.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department drone team keeping the community safe from the sky