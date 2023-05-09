Georgetown man charged with attempted murder in nightclub shooting
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown man has been arrested in connection to a nightclub shooting in Browns Ferry last month according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Carter Weaver said 47-year-old La’Mell Linen was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder in a shooting at an illegally operated nightclub called Hush Lounge on April 30.
The victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and released.
Linen is now being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending his bond hearing.
