Georgetown man charged with attempted murder in nightclub shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown man has been arrested in connection to a nightclub shooting in Browns Ferry last month according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said 47-year-old La’Mell Linen was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder in a shooting at an illegally operated nightclub called Hush Lounge on April 30.

The victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and released.

Linen is now being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending his bond hearing.

