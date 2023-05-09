Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina recently held some of its spring graduation ceremonies, and one graduate stuck out among the rest.

In a video shared on social media, the University showed the former “Cocky” mascot wearing the recognizable shoes from the costume while celebrating.

We love when a student mascot graduates and walks across the stage wearing their @Cocky2001 feet!



Meet biomedical engineering grad Sarah Sylvester who has donned the Cocky suit for the last two years 🐔https://t.co/RvyYcx5gF7 | #ForeverToThee23 pic.twitter.com/Sy82nj4VNy — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) May 6, 2023

The school said Sarah Sylvester graduated with a biomedical engineering degree while spending the last two years hyping up crowds as the beloved mascot.

