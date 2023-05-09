Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Fort Hood to be renamed after Hispanic general

Fort Hood is being renamed.
Fort Hood is being renamed.(MGN)
By KEYE Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KEYE) - Fort Hood is getting a new name.

The Killeen, Texas, base was named after a Confederate general and is being renamed after the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general.

The base will be redesignated Tuesday as Fort Cavazos in honor of Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos.

Cavazos was born in Texas to Mexican-American parents, served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and become a four-star general in 1982.

He retired from the Army in 1984 after 33 years of service and died in 2017.

Fort Hood, long plagued by a series of suicides, homicides and fatal accidents, is one of nine Army installations being redesignated to remove Confederate names from military bases.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best of the Grand Strand
Haley Taylor, Elyjah Hebert
Warrants: 3 suspects arrested in shooting death of Little River mother
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Escaped inmate from Robeson County caught; found hurt, in poor condition
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to a four-car crash in the area of...
HCFR: 3 hurt in 4 car crash along Highway 544 in Conway area

Latest News

.
North Strand Housing Shelter expands to help more people in need
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury starts deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
FILE - Joe Kapp, quarterback for California 1956-58, talks about his experiences in college and...
Former Vikings, Cal QB Joe Kapp dies at age 85
This combo from photos provided by Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons shows from left, Nasir Grant,...
2 inmates escape Philadelphia prison, undetected for hours
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
US busts Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries