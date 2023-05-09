FIRST ALERT: Hottest day of the year, few afternoon storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hello, summer! At least for a day that is... We’re giving you the First Alert to one day of heat & humidity, making it the warmest day of the year for most areas. A few storms will be possible this afternoon.

TODAY

A mild start to the day with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. Temperatures will climb quickly this morning and into the afternoon as a strong southwesterly wind sends highs into the middle and upper 80s for the Grand Strand.

Hot & humid this afternoon with the 90s back in the forecast for the first time since September. (WMBF)

Inland areas through the Pee Dee will see temperatures climb to 90 to 92° this afternoon. This is the first time we will have seen the 90s since September!

An afternoon round of showers & storms. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. (WMBF)

Increasing humidity throughout the day will lead to a few pop up storms developing again this afternoon and into the evening hours. The risk of storms is at 40%, meaning not everyone will see them. With the abundant heat and humidity, a strong storm or two will be possible. The greatest risk for a strong or severe storm still remains to our north across eastern North Carolina. We’re under a LEVEL 1 risk for a strong storm or two this afternoon & evening.

There's a LEVEL 1 risk for a strong storm today. The better threat is to our north across eastern North Carolina. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

A surge of cooler temperatures and lower humidity will move into the area overnight and linger through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will be 10-15° cooler in both the mornings & afternoons Wednesday-Friday.

Highs will be cooler through the rest of the week. If you plan to be out Wednesday-Friday, the forecast looks great. (WMBF)

Expect to see mornings in the mid 50s to lower 60s, followed by afternoons in the low-mid 70s for the beaches. Inland areas will climb into the low-mid 80s toward the end of the week. Regardless, lower humidity through Friday will keep it comfortable.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the weekend. Humidity will start to creep back up for the weekend with a stray shower chance on Sunday. (WMBF)

As we head toward the weekend, another surge of warmth is expected with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the beaches. Inland locations will make a run at the upper 80s and lower 90s once again. Right now, the only chance for rain this weekend is with a stray afternoon shower & storm Sunday afternoon. For those headed to Darlington this weekend, make sure you pack the sunscreen and prepare to dress in light clothing. It’s going to be hot!

If you plan to head up to Darlington, prepare for the heat this weekend! (WMBF)

