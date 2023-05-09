Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Cooler and less humid for Wednesday

By Jamie Arnold
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tuesday’s heat and scattered storms will give way to more comfortable weather for the middle of the week.

TONIGHT

A few thunderstorms will remain possible through sunset this evening before coming to an end as cooler, drier and more stable air moves into the region. As a weak cold front moves through, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to near 60 by daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny, cooler and less humid on Wednesday.
Sunny, cooler and less humid on Wednesday.(WMBF)

The surge of cooler temperatures and lower humidity will linger through the rest of the work week. Wednesday will see mix of sun and clouds with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 70s at the beach and middle to upper 70s inland.

Temperatures will slowly rebound Thursday and Friday with inland areas climbing into the 80s while the Grand Strand climbs into the mid and upper 70s. Lower humidity will remain in place resulting in a comfortable and rain-free stretch of weather through Friday.

Highs will be cooler through the rest of the week. If you plan to be out Wednesday-Friday, the...
Highs will be cooler through the rest of the week. If you plan to be out Wednesday-Friday, the forecast looks great.(WMBF)

Warmth and humidity will gradually start to return this week as temperatures continue to climb. A hint of summer returns by Sunday as afternoon highs reach the 80s to near 90 inland. With the increased humidity, a stray shower or storm could develop.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the weekend. Humidity will start to creep...
Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the weekend. Humidity will start to creep back up for the weekend with a stray shower chance on Sunday.(WMBF)

