Domestic disturbance call in Florence leads to arrest in 2022 shooting case
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman accused of shooting another person in Florence nearly a year ago is in police custody.
Her arrest came after police responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday at a home along West Palmetto Street.
While on the scene, officers learned that Jamboree Gibson had outstanding warrants for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and third-degree assault and battery.
Police said the charges stem from two separate incidents.
In April 2022, investigators said Gibson was involved in a fight while in a car on National Cemetery Road and Barringer Street which led to the assault and battery charge.
Then in August 2022, police were called to Brunson Street for a shooting.
Investigators claim that Gibson and co-defendant Tralishia Skipper fired multiple shots at a victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital by a third party.
Skipper was taken into custody the night of the shooting but was released back in March after posting a $150,000 bond.
Gibson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.