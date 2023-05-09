Submit a Tip
Domestic disturbance call in Florence leads to arrest in 2022 shooting case

Jamboree Gibson
Jamboree Gibson(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman accused of shooting another person in Florence nearly a year ago is in police custody.

Her arrest came after police responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday at a home along West Palmetto Street.

While on the scene, officers learned that Jamboree Gibson had outstanding warrants for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and third-degree assault and battery.

Police said the charges stem from two separate incidents.

In April 2022, investigators said Gibson was involved in a fight while in a car on National Cemetery Road and Barringer Street which led to the assault and battery charge.

Then in August 2022, police were called to Brunson Street for a shooting.

Investigators claim that Gibson and co-defendant Tralishia Skipper fired multiple shots at a victim.

Tralishia Tameeka Skipper
Tralishia Tameeka Skipper(Florence County Detention Center)

The victim was taken to the hospital by a third party.

Skipper was taken into custody the night of the shooting but was released back in March after posting a $150,000 bond.

Gibson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.

