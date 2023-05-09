Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Conway police search for truck connected to burglary investigation at student housing complex

Conway burglary
Conway burglary(Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department has opened an investigation into a burglary at a student housing complex.

Officers said the burglary happened on April 30 at the Bellamy Coastal apartments, which is off Bellamy Avenue, near Highway 501.

The website lists it as a complex for Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College students.

Police said they are searching for a vehicle of interest in the case. Surveillance pictures show a light in color pick-up truck.

Conway burglary
Conway burglary(Conway Police Department)

WMBF News has reached out to the Conway Police Department to learn more about the burglary investigation. We are waiting to hear back.

If you have any information on the vehicle of interest you’re asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best of the Grand Strand
Haley Taylor, Elyjah Hebert
Warrants: 3 suspects arrested in shooting death of Little River mother
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Escaped inmate from Robeson County caught; found hurt, in poor condition
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to a four-car crash in the area of...
HCFR: 3 hurt in 4 car crash along Highway 544 in Conway area

Latest News

.
North Strand Housing Shelter expands to help more people in need
Conway police: 1 seriously injured in Tenth Ave. stabbing, 3 detained
More people in need have a place to lay their head at night thanks to the help of the community.
North Strand Housing Shelter expands to help more people in need
"We are never going to let him go" Gannon Stauch's parents react to guilty verdict
‘We will never let him go’: Gannon Stauch’s parents react to guilty verdict