Conway police search for truck connected to burglary investigation at student housing complex

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department has opened an investigation into a burglary at a student housing complex.

Officers said the burglary happened on April 30 at the Bellamy Coastal apartments, which is off Bellamy Avenue, near Highway 501.

The website lists it as a complex for Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College students.

Police said they are searching for a vehicle of interest in the case. Surveillance pictures show a light in color pick-up truck.

Conway burglary

WMBF News has reached out to the Conway Police Department to learn more about the burglary investigation. We are waiting to hear back.

If you have any information on the vehicle of interest you’re asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

