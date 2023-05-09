Conway police: 1 seriously injured in Tenth Ave. stabbing, 3 detained

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are investigating after a stabbing sent one person to the hospital Wednesday.

According to CPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Tenth Avenue for a reported stabbing.

CPD said one person was transported for serious injuries, the area is now secure and there is no threat to the community.

According to the City of Conway, “there are currently three individuals detained related to the incident.”

The investigation is underway.

