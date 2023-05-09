Submit a Tip
Conway police: 1 seriously injured in Tenth Ave. stabbing, 3 detained

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are investigating after a stabbing sent one person to the hospital Wednesday.

According to CPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Tenth Avenue for a reported stabbing.

CPD said one person was transported for serious injuries, the area is now secure and there is no threat to the community.

According to the City of Conway, “there are currently three individuals detained related to the incident.”

The investigation is underway.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

