Celebrate mom this weekend with Wine and Design

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wine & Design is fun for everyone.

Just sign up, show up, sip up, and paint!

Perfect for girls night out, date night, birthday parties, and more!

This weekend they’re hosting 2 events

Mommy and Me is Sunday at 11am.

They’re also Tulips for Mom Event.

There’s no experience necessary ,but pre-registration is required.

The painting class is Sunday from 3:00-5:00pm with step-by-step instruction.

They are BYOB.

Arrive by 2:45 to fix a glass of wine, set up your snacks, and mingle with friends.

They look forward to seeing you for a great day of fun and creativity!

