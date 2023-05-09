Celebrate mom this weekend with Wine and Design
May. 9, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wine & Design is fun for everyone.
Just sign up, show up, sip up, and paint!
Perfect for girls night out, date night, birthday parties, and more!
This weekend they’re hosting 2 events
Mommy and Me is Sunday at 11am.
They’re also Tulips for Mom Event.
There’s no experience necessary ,but pre-registration is required.
The painting class is Sunday from 3:00-5:00pm with step-by-step instruction.
They are BYOB.
Arrive by 2:45 to fix a glass of wine, set up your snacks, and mingle with friends.
They look forward to seeing you for a great day of fun and creativity!
