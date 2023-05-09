Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Campus monitor shot at Las Vegas middle school; suspect still at large

By Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas are searching for a suspect wanted in a shooting that injured a staff member at a middle school.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County School District Police responded to a reported shooting at Ed Von Tobel Middle School on Monday.

Police say an adult male staff member was struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital. The Education Support Employees Association confirmed that the staff member was a campus monitor.

According to a job description by Clark County School District, a campus monitor helps ensure school safety by patrolling the school.

KVVU reports at least three schools in the area were on lockdown, including two nearby elementary schools.

After the school was cleared by law enforcement, school district police started a “controlled release of students.

The school principal, Leonardo Amador, sent a letter to school families, saying, “The safety of our students is the number one priority at Von Tobel Middle School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. The school has been placed on a hard lockdown due to a police investigation. Students are safe in their classrooms. We will provide additional updates as information becomes available.”

In a media briefing later that afternoon, LVMPD Capt. Noel Roberts said that the department’s partnership with CCSD police and Nevada State Police “really paid off today.”

The captain explained that officers set up a perimeter, entered the school, and confirmed that all students were safe. He added that responding police confirmed that it was “not an active shooter, but an isolated incident.”

The suspect is still outstanding.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara issued a statement Monday afternoon:

“Thankfully, no students were injured in today’s incident at Von Tobel Middle School, and our hearts are with our staff member and their family as we pray for a speedy recovery,” Dr. Jesus Jara said in the statement.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines offering new seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Best of the Grand Strand
Haley Taylor, Elyjah Hebert
Warrants: 3 suspects arrested in shooting death of Little River mother
Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location

Latest News

.
New bond hearing for man accused of killing Pee Dee principal
.
Florence teen accused of firing shots at people standing in driveway
.
Better Business Bureau provides tips to avoid vacation scams with lifelong commitments
.
‘He’s evil’: Judge denies bond again for man accused of killing Pee Dee elementary school principal
.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department drone team keeping the community safe from the sky