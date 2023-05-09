Adopt the next furry member of your family from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kind Keeper’s mission is to actively rescue dogs and cats that are homeless, at high risk for euthanisia due to shelter over population, and often suffering from medical problems.

This includes a high population of newborns, pregnant animals, as well as senior animals.

They provide veterinary care, proper nutrition, training, exercise and prepare animals for adoption into the community.

