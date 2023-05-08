‘You’ve changed my kid’s life’: 10th Myrtle Beach May Open volleyball tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On Saturday and Sunday, the annual Myrtle Beach Volleyball Tournament was celebrated at the Pavilions.

WMBF News witnessed all the action and got an inside look at how the tournament helped build meaningful relationships for youth entering the competition.

“I’m very excited and I’m just trying to do my best,” said Kayden Amos, a junior volleyball competitor in the tournament.

13-year-old Amos did just that during her matches.

She has been playing since she was seven years old and, as she strived to win her sets during the tournament, she said there was one thing giving her peace of mind.

“My teammate, she’s, like, helping me make sure that I’m doing fine; even though I mess up, that it’s fine,” she said.

Those supporting Amos said watching her in the tournament is a full-circle moment.

“I have three girls, she’s my only one that plays volleyball,” said Kimberly Laboard, Amos’ Mother and Coach. “So just to have someone, one of them play, I went on and played in college and now I’m coaching for them, but just to take a moment to sit back from coaching and enjoy her enjoying the sport that I love so much just been like so awesome for me,” said Laboard.

“I think she’s very proud of me, so I’m glad that I get to do it,” replied Amos.

The Junior May Open Myrtle Beach Volleyball Tournament is made up of boys and girls ages 10 to 18 years old that took place on Sunday. The adult competition was held on Saturday.

It all started back in 2013, along with the city of Myrtle Beach, with only three courts, which now has grown to twelve.

This year, over 85 teams participated in the competition at the Myrtle Beach Pavilion.

Players went head-to-head during 2-on-2 matches at the event.

Coach Joe Goodwin, The Myrtle Beach Club Director, said the annual tournament allowed kids to build relationships.

“I had a parent come to me and go, ‘You’ve changed my kid’s life’, said Goodwin. “Because he doesn’t play football, he doesn’t play basketball, but he has something that he connects with and builds his confidence, and he’s created relationships and bonds,”

Amos finished the tournament winning the best two games out of three, during the semi-finals, but she said win or lose, it all goes back to doing what you love.

“You should do it, because even if you don’t, everyone’s welcomed in, you can just try your hardest, and no matter what it’s always fun,” she said.

Goodwin said for kids interested in learning how to play in future tournaments, they can sign up for evening training on Mondays and Tuesdays at the Myrtle Beach Pavilions for the next three weeks from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

