You can put your pet’s face on a billboard - for free

Willis the cat, featured on a Lamar billboard for National Pet Month.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You can celebrate National Pet Month and show off a larger-than-life picture of your favorite four-legged friend this May.

Lamar Advertising is accepting free pet picture submissions through May 31. You can choose a billboard location, upload a photo of your pet, and choose the date and time you want to see it posted.

The picture is shown on a digital billboard for a 15-minute window of your choosing.

Click here to submit your pictures for National Pet Month.

