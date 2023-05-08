Warrants: 3 suspects arrested in shooting death of Little River mother

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three suspects are in custody, charged in the fatal shooting of a Little River mother last week.

Horry County police said officers were called around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a shooting on Plantation Drive.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said 40-year-old Sadiyya Salim was shot multiple times outside her home and died at the scene. Another person who has not been identified was shot, according to the warrant.

On Friday, Horry County police arrested Haley Taylor, 20, of Conway, Elyjah Hebert, 18, of Aynor, and a third suspect whose identity is currently redacted by HCPD.

According to the warrant, the three suspects traveled on May 4 to Salim’s Little River home where “Salim was shot and killed with malice and aforethought,” along with another victim who suffered a gunshot wound to her leg.

The three then drove to a residence on Carolina Road, where officers later found and arrested Taylor and the unidentified third suspect, the report states.

Taylor told the arresting officers she dropped off the third suspect in Aynor and didn’t know where he was, according to the warrant; officers then found him hiding in a second-floor bedroom of the same apartment.

Taylor and Hebert are charged with felony accessory after the fact and murder in the shooting death of Salim. Neither has been issued bond.

Warrants show the third suspect is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and murder.

The third suspect was issued a $30,000.00 bond for attempted murder and a $25,000.00 bond for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. No bond is given when charged with murder.

HCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.