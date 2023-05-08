Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Officer shot during struggle with armed man dies weeks later

Bobby Shisler, who was shot on the job in March, died Sunday at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. (Source: KYW/DEPTFORD PD/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A police officer wounded during a struggle with an armed pedestrian earlier this year has died from his injuries, police said.

Deptford Township officer Robert Shisler, 27, died Sunday in the hospital where he had been treated since the March 10 incident, which also left the pedestrian dead, according to a statement from the Deptford police department. Shisler, a Deptford native, had served on the force for four years, and relatives have said his father and brother are also police officers.

Authorities have said Shisler tried to stop Mitchell Negron Jr., 24, of Deptford, as Negron walked on a roadway in Deptford, but Negron instead fled on foot. Shisler ran after him, and both men were shot in an ensuing struggle. Negron was pronounced dead at the scene, while Shisler suffered a leg wound.

Authorities have released few details about the shooting, including how it occurred or why Shisler attempted to stop Negron. The shooting is under investigation by the state Attorney General’s office, which probes any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in his or her official capacity.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines offering new seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location
Lifeguards will no longer be required to set up and tear down the beach, rental equipment like...
‘I think it will be safer’: New rules removes ‘dual-role’ lifeguards from Myrtle Beach
Bobby Williams
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County assault

Latest News

.
New bond hearing for man accused of killing Pee Dee principal
.
‘You’ve changed my kid’s life’: 10th Myrtle Beach May Open volleyball tournament
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
LIVE: Police to arrest SUV driver after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to a four-car crash in the area of...
HCFR: 3 hurt in 4 car crash along Highway 544 in Conway area