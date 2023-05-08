New bond hearing set for man accused of killing Pee Dee principal

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Kyle Church is due in court Monday for a bond hearing after allegedly killing Stewart Heights Elementary school principal Wendy Cook last August.

A judge will decide whether or not Church will stay behind bars after his bond was denied days after the crime on murder and weapons charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said deputies were called the night of August 20 to the 1800 block of Southwind Road in Dillon, where they found a woman dead inside a car.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley later identified the victim as 54-year-old Wendy Cook, adding that she died of a gunshot wound.

Arrest warrants also state Cook was shot in the chest at Church’s home. Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel said that home surveillance captured the entire incident.

Daniel said earlier that night on August 21, 2022, Cook went out to dinner with her son and his girlfriend.

He then said Church arrived at the restaurant and at one point, he and Cook left together, where Daniel then said Church took Cook to his home.

Daniel said the surveillance video shows when they arrived at Church’s home, he went inside, grabbed a gun, and fired multiple shots while Cook was inside the car.

Daniel said Cook died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. He then said Church called 9-1-1.

Church and Cook had been in a relationship.

Church’s bond hearing is set for 10 a.m. Monday, at the Dillon County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.