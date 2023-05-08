Grand Strand gas prices drop for 3rd straight week

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the third straight week, drivers in the Grand Strand were greeted by falling gasoline prices.

Average gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach fell 13.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 on May 8, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 197 stations in Myrtle Beach.

Prices in Myrtle Beach are 31.2 cents lower than a month ago and stand 92.3 cents lower than a year ago.

“Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.

“In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we’ve come,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.46/g, a difference of 57.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.82/g while the highest was $3.79/g, a difference of 97.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 on Monday.

The national average is down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

