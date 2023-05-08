Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘He’s evil’: Judge denies bond again for man accused of killing Pee Dee elementary school principal

Another hearing was held Monday morning for Kyle Church in an attempt to get him bond, and a possible chance to get out of jail while he awaits trial.
By Makayla Evans
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of killing an elementary school principal will remain behind bars.

He faces murder charges in connection to the shooting death of Stewart Heights Elementary School principal last August.

The defense argued that this wasn’t a “cold, calculated premeditated murder” and that the two had been in a previous relationship together. The defense said the two got into an argument and it ended tragically.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Church’s defense team added that he isn’t a flight risk because he didn’t run on the night of the deadly shooting, and he was the one who called 911.

“It’s hard to envision a stronger argument for the fact that he won’t flee. He’s going to come to court when it’s time to face these charges. And judge, the evidence from that night shows that he’s not going to flee,” Church’s attorney said.

Meanwhile, Cook’s sister and mother made statements to the judge, asking him to not set a bond for Church. At one point Cook’s sister called Church evil.

“I don’t get the opportunity to see her smile, to hear her voice, to be a part of her world because she was violently taken from ours,” Cook’s sister told the courtroom. “I beg you to give this man not another single day outside of jail. He’s not psychological, he’s evil. Evil is what is standing here.”

The judge decided not to set bond for Church based on the fact that the circumstances haven’t changed surrounding the case.

“While he may not be a flight risk based on what I saw, he is a danger to the community. I’m going to deny bond,” the judge told the courtroom.

The judge said that Church and his defense team can try again in six months to receive bond.

