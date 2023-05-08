HCFR: 3 hurt in 4 car crash along Highway 544 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Monday morning involving multiple cars.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive.

Crews had to shut down all lanes as they worked on the wreck where at least one person was trapped.

The conditions of the three people taken to the hospital haven’t been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.