Get a taste of authentic Italian food at Cafe Vincenzo’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cafe Vincenzo’s was created to fill the void of authentic Italian restaurants ‚where people can eat, drink, and most importantly have fun!

That’s why they created something special and unique.

They wanted to have two floors to showcase all we have to offer - have a quick delicious bite on the first floor with your family during the day, and then try their second floor at night for authentic Italian recipes, dancing, and a memorable atmosphere.

