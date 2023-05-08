Submit a Tip
Get a taste of authentic Italian food at Cafe Vincenzo’s

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cafe Vincenzo’s was created to fill the void of authentic Italian restaurants ‚where people can eat, drink, and most importantly have fun!

That’s why they created something special and unique.

They wanted to have two floors to showcase all we have to offer - have a quick delicious bite on the first floor with your family during the day, and then try their second floor at night for authentic Italian recipes, dancing, and a memorable atmosphere.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

