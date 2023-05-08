Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence teen accused of firing shots at people standing in driveway

Marquese McKnight
Marquese McKnight(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – An 18-year-old faces several charges after a shooting over the weekend in Florence.

Officers were called around 7:15 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of West Dixie Street for a shooting.

During the investigation, they learned a dark-colored car drove by a home several times before firing shots at a group of people in the driveway.

People in the group returned fire, according to police, but no one was hurt.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a car that matched the description from the shooting. They said Marquese McKnight was driving.

He was arrested and faces several charges including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.

Police expect more arrests to be made in the case as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines offering new seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

.
New bond hearing for man accused of killing Pee Dee principal
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Jurors dismissed after hours of deliberation in Letecia Stauch Trial; Will resume Monday
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Escaped inmate from Robeson County caught; found hurt, in poor condition
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Satterfield attorneys blast suggestion family be added to Murdaugh lawsuit