Florence teen accused of firing shots at people standing in driveway

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – An 18-year-old faces several charges after a shooting over the weekend in Florence.

Officers were called around 7:15 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of West Dixie Street for a shooting.

During the investigation, they learned a dark-colored car drove by a home several times before firing shots at a group of people in the driveway.

People in the group returned fire, according to police, but no one was hurt.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a car that matched the description from the shooting. They said Marquese McKnight was driving.

He was arrested and faces several charges including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.

Police expect more arrests to be made in the case as the investigation continues.

