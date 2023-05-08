FIRST ALERT: Summer warmth, afternoon storms to begin week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a new work week & we’re giving you the First Alert to a warm & humid start to the work week.

TODAY

It’s going to turn warm quickly today! Partly cloudy skies will give way to temperatures in the lower 80s today for the beaches. Inland areas will soar into the upper 80s today under a mix of sun & clouds this afternoon.

Highs will be in the lower 80s today with an afternoon round of showers & storms. (WMBF)

As we warm up throughout the day, the return of humidity will be back in the forecast as plenty of moisture works in with a brisk southwesterly wind.

As expected with a summer pattern, the moisture in the area will develop our afternoon rounds of showers & storms starting around 2-3 PM today. The coverage in storms today will be scattered with a 40% chance.

A round of showers & storms today. (WMBF)

If you have plans for the afternoon/evening today, make sure you stay updated with us on social media, on air & the First Alert Weather App for a look at radar later today.

TUESDAY

If today isn’t warm enough for you, we turn the temperature dial up even more for Tuesday! Highs will climb another 2-3° depending on your location. Along the beaches, expect temperatures to be in the low-mid 80s. As we move Inland, we will see the 90s return for the first time since September last year!

We're warm & humid for Tuesday with the risk of a few showers & storms during the afternoon. (WMBF)

The humidity will climb again on Tuesday & make it feel even warmer throughout the afternoon. While partly cloudy skies are in the forecast, our attention will be focused on a quick moving disturbance through the area tomorrow afternoon & into the evening hours.

A few afternoon showers & storms will be expected through the day on Tuesday, mainly toward the evening. (WMBF)

This wave of energy should allow for showers and storms to develop to our northwest through the afternoon hours and move into the Pee Dee and Grand Strand during the late afternoon and evening. As expected during a summer day, the risk for a strong storm is there. There’s enough energy in the atmosphere for an isolated strong storm or two. The better chance for severe weather will remain to our north across North Carolina where there is just a little bit better shear and change in wind direction.

The risk of a strong storm or two is better to our northeast today. (WMBF)

Regardless, showers & storms are back in the forecast at 30%. The best timing for rain looks to be closer to the evening commute on Tuesday.

REST OF THE WEEK

The disturbance will slide through and cooler air will move in briefly for the middle of the week. Highs will fall into the mid 70s for the beaches on Wednesday & Thursday. Meanwhile, inland locations will fall from the 90s to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunshine is expected and there’s no rain in the forecast to end the work week.

Highs will be cooler behind the disturbance on Tuesday. The 70s will return with plenty of sunshine. (WMBF)

As we head into Friday, temperatures will begin to climb once again. We will remain in the 70s for the beaches but inland areas will start to climb into the mid 80s Friday afternoon.

Highs will be warm for the weekend! (WMBF)

Another surge of warmth is expected for the weekend with highs in the lower 80s for the beaches. Inland locations will make a run at the upper 80s and lower 90s once again. Right now, the only chance of rain for the weekend is with a stray afternoon shower & storm Sunday afternoon.

