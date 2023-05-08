Submit a Tip
Death investigation underway in Robeson County; 4th since Friday

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The sheriff’s office is on the scene of a death investigation in Robeson County.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies, homicide and crime scene investigators are in the area of the 800 block of Buie Mills Road outside of Red Springs.

Wilkins said more information will be released later.

This is the fourth death investigation in the county since Friday night.

Deputies were first called around 8:30 p.m. Friday to the area of Parnell Road for a report of someone found shot. Authorities from 27-year-old Donald Williams dead at the scene. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Kenneth Mitchell is wanted for first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a weapon in an enclosure to incite fear.

A few hours later, deputies responded to the 800 block of Rice Road where they found 36-year-old Elbert Alford shot and killed. No arrests have been made in the case.

Then around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies found a man dead from being assaulted in the 16000 block of N.C. 71. Authorities arrested Bobby Williams in the case and charged him with first-degree murder and altering/destroying evidence.

