Celebrate Mother’s Day with Express Yourself Charcuterie

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - We see them, we love them, we eat them...but making them somehow seems out of reach!

Join Express Yourself Charcuterie for Sip and Build May 13th 3pm to 4:30pm , where they teach you how to curate intentionally designed boards.

You will learn charcuterie tips, styling techniques, and more to make your guests say “WOW! How did you make that?!”

In the charcuterie workshop you will learn:

– Cheese Cuts & Styling

– Salami Rose

– Fruit Carving

– Tips & tricks to elevate your board from “I can do that” to “how did you do that?!”

Admission includes:- A bakery box with window

-Artisanal cheeses, cured meat and other charcuterie accouterments

- Cheese knife of your choice

- Lots of laughs and a good time

