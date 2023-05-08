Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Body found in park in Connecticut

Police in Norwich, Connecticut, said they are conducting an investigation inside a park.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - The discovery of a body buried in a park in Norwich led to a large police presence in the area.

The investigation was launched at Mohegan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that around 4:15 p.m., a person walking through the park noticed something sticking out of the ground.

“Believing that it might be a person, he called the Norwich Police Department to report his findings,” police said in a news release. “Upon arrival of Norwich police patrol officers, they discovered a deceased person in that area.”

The identity, manor and cause of death of the deceased are unknown, police said.

A WFSB crew saw police, along with a medical examiner’s truck, at the park on Monday morning.

The crew was able to determine that state police have been helping Norwich police with the investigation. Both could be seen searching for evidence.

Police stressed that there was no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines offering new seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location
Lifeguards will no longer be required to set up and tear down the beach, rental equipment like...
‘I think it will be safer’: New rules removes ‘dual-role’ lifeguards from Myrtle Beach
Bobby Williams
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County assault

Latest News

.
New bond hearing for man accused of killing Pee Dee principal
.
‘You’ve changed my kid’s life’: 10th Myrtle Beach May Open volleyball tournament
FILE - Brian Hackel, right, an overdose prevention specialist, helps Steven Baez, a client...
US backs study of safe injection sites for overdose prevention
Haley Taylor, Elyjah Hebert
Warrants: 3 suspects arrested in shooting death of Little River mother
NO SOUND: A surveillance video shows the moments that led up to the deadly crash on Sunday.
Video shows moments before deadly migrant center crash