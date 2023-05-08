Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Attorneys promise new details in insurance lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh

Gloria Satterfield
Gloria Satterfield
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing the family of Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper are expected to provide details about an ongoing lawsuit against Murdaugh and the settlement their clients never received.

Murdaugh’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, passed away in 2018 following a fall at the Murdaugh’s home.

Following Satterfield’s death, Murdaugh initially claimed he worked with her family to help them get settlement money from his policy with Nautilus Insurance Company. However, Satterfield’s family claimed they never received any settlement and Murdaugh admitted that he owed them millions.

On May 1, 2023, Murdaugh responded to the lawsuit admitting he lied about his dogs causing Satterfield’s fall to force his insurers to make a settlement payment.

Nautilus is seeking to recover the $3.8 million it paid in the settlement stating the money was paid based on false claims made by Murdaugh.

Attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter will address the case Monday morning and say they will release internal documents and audio files related to the case.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines offering new seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location
Lifeguards will no longer be required to set up and tear down the beach, rental equipment like...
‘I think it will be safer’: New rules removes ‘dual-role’ lifeguards from Myrtle Beach
Bobby Williams
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County assault

Latest News

.
New bond hearing for man accused of killing Pee Dee principal
.
‘You’ve changed my kid’s life’: 10th Myrtle Beach May Open volleyball tournament
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to a four-car crash in the area of...
HCFR: 3 hurt in 4 car crash along Highway 544 in Conway area
Haley Taylor, Elyjah Hebert
Warrants: 3 suspects arrested in shooting death of Little River mother