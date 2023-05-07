Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Summer heat returning this week

By Matt Bullock
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for a beautiful Sunday. Temperatures are going to continue to rise during the work week.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church, we’ll have a beautiful start to the day. Temperatures are in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. We’ll continue to warm up this afternoon with highs reaching in the upper 70s along the beaches and low 80s inland. Rain chances are going to remain very low, so it will be great day to be outside and soak up the sunshine.

Great day to be at the beach
Great day to be at the beach(WMBF)

TONIGHT

The weather continues to stay quiet tonight. Temperatures are going to drop in the mid 60s along the Grand Strand and low 60s inland.

SUMMER HEAT RETURNING

Temperatures are going to be on the rise this week. A high pressure system will develop down towards our south. This will funnel in warm and moist air across the Carolinas. Temperatures are going to warm up in the low 80s in the Grand Strand and upper 80s inland on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday is going to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s along the beaches and low 90s across the Pee Dee. Not only is it going to be warm, it’s going to be slightly more humid across our area.

A taste of summer this week
A taste of summer this week(WMBF)

With the combination of the heat and humidity this will continue our chances for pop up showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for most of the work week. A weak cold front will pass through the area Tuesday night, which will cool temperatures down in the low 80s by midweek.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines offering new seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach
Kentucky Derby hopeful Confidence Game works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in...
‘Pretty unbelievable’: Horse co-owned by Horry County man set to run in Kentucky Derby
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), along with the Wild Animal Sanctuary,...
Animal groups rescue remaining animals from now-closed Myrtle Beach area zoo
Myrtle Beach’s longest running event returns this weekend.
Myrtle Beach’s 65th annual Sun Fun Festival kicks off this weekend
Workers found the body of a 21-year-old college student on the campus of a Nevada university.
Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Improving weekend forecast, lower rain chances continue
Rain chances continue to dwindle for this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Weekend rain chances continue to drop
FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather returns for the weekend
Thickening clouds and mild.
FIRST ALERT: A few weekend showers, but no longer looking like a washout