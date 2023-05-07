Community meeting scheduled for proposed Postal Way rezoning, development

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County residents will have another chance to have their voices heard regarding a proposed rezoning and development in the Carolina Forest area.

County officials have scheduled a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center concerning a proposal to bring more homes and businesses to Postal Way.

The county says members of county council, county government and other representatives will be in attendance to answer any questions and to have discussions.

The meeting will come just over a week after a somewhat heated discussion during an Horry County Council meeting, where residents and council members had concerns over traffic and infrastructure.

There were also worries about overcrowding schools in the Carolina Forest area as well as how it would impact first responders.

Ultimately, council members decided to defer their vote on the project until there could be more discussion.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.