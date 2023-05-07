Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Community meeting scheduled for proposed Postal Way rezoning, development

(WMBF News)
By Eric Richards
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County residents will have another chance to have their voices heard regarding a proposed rezoning and development in the Carolina Forest area.

County officials have scheduled a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center concerning a proposal to bring more homes and businesses to Postal Way.

The county says members of county council, county government and other representatives will be in attendance to answer any questions and to have discussions.

The meeting will come just over a week after a somewhat heated discussion during an Horry County Council meeting, where residents and council members had concerns over traffic and infrastructure.

There were also worries about overcrowding schools in the Carolina Forest area as well as how it would impact first responders.

Ultimately, council members decided to defer their vote on the project until there could be more discussion.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines offering new seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach
Kentucky Derby hopeful Confidence Game works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in...
‘Pretty unbelievable’: Horse co-owned by Horry County man set to run in Kentucky Derby
Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), along with the Wild Animal Sanctuary,...
Animal groups rescue remaining animals from now-closed Myrtle Beach area zoo
Myrtle Beach’s longest running event returns this weekend.
Myrtle Beach’s 65th annual Sun Fun Festival kicks off this weekend

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Summer heat returning this week
Paul Slosar, of Summerville, wins Guinness World Record.
Summerville man wins Guinness World Record for longest mustache
A taste of summer this week
FIRST ALERT: Summer heat returning this week
Bobby Williams
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County assault