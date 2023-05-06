Woman found dead after shooting, suspect turns himself in, deputies say

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was found dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Dogwood Circle in reference to a shooting at around 2:15 a.m.

Once on scene, deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound. Deputies said the suspect has turned himself in to authorities.

The coroner identified the woman as 34-year-old Travet Simpson.

The suspect, 38-year-old Telly Tomarkens Jones, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.