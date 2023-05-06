Woman found dead after shooting, suspect turns himself in, deputies say
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: May. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was found dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Dogwood Circle in reference to a shooting at around 2:15 a.m.
Once on scene, deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound. Deputies said the suspect has turned himself in to authorities.
The coroner identified the woman as 34-year-old Travet Simpson.
The suspect, 38-year-old Telly Tomarkens Jones, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
