Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Spirit Airlines offering new seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach

(Spirit Airlines)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There’s a new option for those coming from Upstate New York who wants to visit the Grand Strand and those who want to take a trip up north this summer.

As of Friday, Spirit Airlines is now offering options from Rochester, New York, to Myrtle Beach International Airport four days a week.

The flights were announced earlier this year.

Flights to and from MYR and the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through Labor Day.

More seasonal options will also be available next month, with Allegiant Airlines offering flights to Akron-Canton, Ohio twice a week beginning June 1.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), along with the Wild Animal Sanctuary,...
Animal groups rescue remaining animals from now-closed Myrtle Beach area zoo
Police: Arrest made in Little River shooting that critically injured 1
Coroner: 40-year-old mother killed in Little River shooting
knife with police lights
Man killed, another person hurt in Little River stabbing
Myrtle Beach’s longest running event returns this weekend.
Myrtle Beach’s 65th annual Sun Fun Festival kicks off this weekend

Latest News

1 killed in Lumberton-area shooting, deputies say
Myrtle Beach boys tennis wins Class 4A state championship
Back-to-back: Myrtle Beach boys tennis wins Class 4A state championship
Robeson County deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’
Kenneth Mitchell
Man wanted in connection to deadly Lumberton-area shooting