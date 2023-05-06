Second Lumberton-area death investigation underway, deputies say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies were on the scene of a second death investigation in the Lumberton area late Friday.

Just after 11 p.m., the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators were at the scene on the 800 block of Rice Road.

No further details were immediately available.

The first investigation was located in the area of Parnell Road, where authorities found a person died from a gunshot wound.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.