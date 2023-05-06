Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Second Lumberton-area death investigation underway, deputies say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies were on the scene of a second death investigation in the Lumberton area late Friday.

Just after 11 p.m., the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators were at the scene on the 800 block of Rice Road.

No further details were immediately available.

The first investigation was located in the area of Parnell Road, where authorities found a person died from a gunshot wound.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location
Police: Arrest made in Little River shooting that critically injured 1
Coroner: 40-year-old mother killed in Little River shooting
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), along with the Wild Animal Sanctuary,...
Animal groups rescue remaining animals from now-closed Myrtle Beach area zoo
knife with police lights
Man killed, another person hurt in Little River stabbing
Myrtle Beach’s longest running event returns this weekend.
Myrtle Beach’s 65th annual Sun Fun Festival kicks off this weekend

Latest News

Kenneth Mitchell
Man wanted in connection to deadly Lumberton-area shooting
2 killed in Dillon County crash, trooper says
An occupant of a vehicle was shot by an occupant of another vehicle shortly before 3 a.m.,...
Deputies investigating shooting near Andrews
Boeing South Carolina hosted state officials and officials from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at...
SC leaders hope Boeing Dreamliner deal will improve relations with Saudi Arabia