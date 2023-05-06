Robeson County deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Robeson County are investigating a suspicious death in the area.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that deputies and investigators are working an investigation on the 1600 block of N.C. 71 North in Shannon.

No further details were immediately available.

It marks the third death investigation the department has reported within 24 hours, with two coming in the Lumberton area Friday night.

