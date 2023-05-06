Marlboro County Detention Center officer fired for allegedly using excessive force; SLED investigating

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County Detention Center officer has been “terminated for administrative reason” according to the sheriff’s office after allegedly using excessive force.

MCSO released a statement that stated the officer was processing an inmate on May 3 at the detention center when the incident was caught on video surveillance and during “standard departmental review” it was discovered.

Warden Travis Bragg of the detention center requested SLED investigate the incident between the inmate and the officer.

The sheriff’s office said, “We will continue to do our part by having transparency and holding everyone accountable for their actions.”

