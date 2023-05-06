‘I think it will be safer’: New rules removes ‘dual-role’ lifeguards from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- After nearly 50 years of keeping watch over Myrtle Beach, lifeguard companies like Lack’s Beach Services are making changes to the way they do things to help increase safety along the beach.

This comes after Myrtle Beach city leaders passed an amendment taking away the dual roles of lifeguards.

“It’s really been a much easier transition than I thought it would be,” said Weslyn Lack Chickering.

Since 1974, Lacks Beach Services has been one of the two lifeguard companies patrolling the beaches off Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

This summer one of the biggest changes will be the addition of the beach service attendants.

Lifeguards will no longer be required to set up and tear down the beach, or rental equipment like chairs, and umbrellas.

Instead, they’ll solely focus on the safety of those around them.

“It was a much-needed change being the fact that Myrtle Beach is seeing 20 million visitors a summer,” said Weslyn.

Operations Manager, Weslyn Lack Chickering says the new role changes mean they’ve now doubled their staff and payroll, but is very confident the changes will only help lifeguards.

One of those assigned to the new beach service position is Matthew Carom who along with setting up the chairs and umbrellas can also assist lifeguards with minor emergencies and answer questions.

“You can ask about the chairs, water, jellyfish, sharks anything,” said Carom.

Beachgoers will also notice the addition of six lifeguard watch towers offering a better view of the beach, particularly during those busy summer months.

“These new taller towers are a game changer,” said Weslyn Lack Chickering.

Lois Linkchorst has been coming down to Myrtle Beach for six years and said she’s impressed with the change

“I think it will be safer,” said Linkchorst.

Weslyn says lifeguards are enjoying the changes and expect to be fully staffed heading into Memorial Day weekend of 33 lifeguards, setting up what she believes will be a successful summer and a new chapter of lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach.

