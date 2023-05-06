Deputies investigating shooting near Andrews
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Saturday morning.
The shooting happened close to the Highway 521 Bypass near Andrews, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.
An occupant of a vehicle was shot by an occupant of another vehicle shortly before 3 a.m., Lesley said.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
