Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies investigating shooting near Andrews

An occupant of a vehicle was shot by an occupant of another vehicle shortly before 3 a.m.,...
An occupant of a vehicle was shot by an occupant of another vehicle shortly before 3 a.m., Lesley said.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Saturday morning.

The shooting happened close to the Highway 521 Bypass near Andrews, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

An occupant of a vehicle was shot by an occupant of another vehicle shortly before 3 a.m., Lesley said.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location
Police: Arrest made in Little River shooting that critically injured 1
Coroner: 40-year-old mother killed in Little River shooting
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), along with the Wild Animal Sanctuary,...
Animal groups rescue remaining animals from now-closed Myrtle Beach area zoo
knife with police lights
Man killed, another person hurt in Little River stabbing
Myrtle Beach’s longest running event returns this weekend.
Myrtle Beach’s 65th annual Sun Fun Festival kicks off this weekend

Latest News

Second Lumberton-area death investigation underway, deputies say
Kenneth Mitchell
Man wanted in connection to deadly Lumberton-area shooting
2 killed in Dillon County crash, trooper says
Boeing South Carolina hosted state officials and officials from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at...
SC leaders hope Boeing Dreamliner deal will improve relations with Saudi Arabia