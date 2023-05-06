Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Death investigation underway outside Lumberton, sheriff says

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation is underway in Robeson County Friday night according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Deputies and homicide and crime scene investigators are on scene in the area of Parnell Road and Oakgrove Church Road just outside of Lumberton.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

