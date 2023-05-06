Death investigation underway outside Lumberton, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation is underway in Robeson County Friday night according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Deputies and homicide and crime scene investigators are on scene in the area of Parnell Road and Oakgrove Church Road just outside of Lumberton.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.