Back-to-back: Myrtle Beach boys tennis wins Class 4A state championship

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Class 4A state championship in boys tennis is once again heading back to the Grand Strand!

Myrtle Beach defeated Riverside on Saturday in Florence to win the SCHSL Class 4A state title.

The Seahawks also topped May River, James Island and Lucy Beckham en route to the championship.

It’s the program’s second straight state title and third in five years.

