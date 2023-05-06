2 killed in Dillon County crash, trooper says

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were killed after a crash in Dillon County late Friday, according to an official.

Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 301 and Kentyre Road, just north of DIllon.

Tidwell said a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was going north on the highway when it ran off the road right and overcorrected.

The vehicle then crossed the center line and went back off to the right before striking an embankment.

Both people inside were taken to a hospital, where they later died.

No further details were immediately available.

