You can check out the 26th Annual Juried Show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Art Museum was conceived by a small but visionary group of local art enthusiasts, among them a group of artists formed in the late 1960s called the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild.

Beginning in the spring of 1969, a pattern of art exhibitions was established that continues today.

To honor the integral role that the Guild played in the Museum’s establishment, the Museum proudly hosts the Guild’s annual spring juried art exhibition, which is now also in its 26th year.

A diverse array of media in both two and three-dimension, all completed by local artists within the past two years, will be exhibited.

This year’s judge is South Carolina artist Linda Daly Baker, AWS/NWS, whose watercolors are known for their dramatic renderings of light and shadow and subtle, earthy palette.

