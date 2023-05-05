Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested

Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested
Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four teens are arrested after a video went viral last month showing several people dancing on top of a police car.

Laredo Police arrested, Manuel Eduardo Sada, 17, Ashley Nicole Garcia, 18, Juan Carlos Rodriguez Martinez and Danielle Odalis Natividad, 17.

This stems from an incident back in April when police were called out to the 1400 block of Doctora Eve Perez Lane due to loud music.

According to reports, when they went in to the back of the home, they came across a large crowd of people and called for assistance.

As officers were breaking up the party, four people were seen dancing on top of a patrol unit and allegedly encouraging people to come back and stay on the scene after being dispersed.

The four teens were all identified and arrested.

Natividad’s arrest is still pending.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location
Serious injuries reported after crash involving moped on Highway 17 Bypass
Left to right: Jagdishbhai Patel, Rakeshkumar Patel, Shailesh Patel
Pee Dee convenience store owner, employees accused of underreporting over $2M in sales
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), along with the Wild Animal Sanctuary,...
Animal groups rescue remaining animals from now-closed Myrtle Beach area zoo
The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Alleged gunman in viral Myrtle Beach shooting ‘released’ from N.C. jail

Latest News

.
Good credit could cost you more on a home mortgage
The change made by the Biden Administration is part of a plan designed to make buying a home...
Good credit could cost you more on a home mortgage
Florence police seek two for questioning in bank fraud incident
Florence police seek two for questioning in bank fraud incident
Those weekend plans look great, outside of a few isolated showers.
FIRST ALERT: Improving weekend forecast, lower rain chances continue