Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four teens are arrested after a video went viral last month showing several people dancing on top of a police car.

Laredo Police arrested, Manuel Eduardo Sada, 17, Ashley Nicole Garcia, 18, Juan Carlos Rodriguez Martinez and Danielle Odalis Natividad, 17.

This stems from an incident back in April when police were called out to the 1400 block of Doctora Eve Perez Lane due to loud music.

According to reports, when they went in to the back of the home, they came across a large crowd of people and called for assistance.

As officers were breaking up the party, four people were seen dancing on top of a patrol unit and allegedly encouraging people to come back and stay on the scene after being dispersed.

The four teens were all identified and arrested.

Natividad’s arrest is still pending.

