Solicitor’s office will not file charges against Conway officer involved in shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway police officer involved in a shooting late last year will not be charged in the case, according to a letter from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson sent a letter to the State Law Enforcement Division in February stating that Conway police officer Nicholas Contino was justified in his use of force.

Authorities said Contino fired shots at 18-year-old Tywrell Alston on Dec. 29 following a chase in the Forest Loop Road area.

In the letter, Richardson said the body camera video from the officer is the best piece of evidence in the case.

“In viewing the body worn camera, by the :59 second mark, Alston has fired at Officer Contino at least 6 times and Officer Contino has fired back at least 12 times. Of note, Alston fired at Officer Contino several times before Officer Contino had upholstered his weapon,” according to the solicitor’s letter.

It goes on to state that it appears the officer acted reasonably to protect himself and the community, and therefore charges will not be brought against the officer.

The officer was not hurt. Alston was hit during the shooting but is recovering.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave as SLED investigates the shooting. We have reached out to the Conway Police Department to see if his status has changed, and we’re waiting to hear back.

Alston faces several charges including attempted murder and discharging firearms into a dwelling.

He is currently being held in jail under no bond. According to the public index, a hearing is scheduled the week of May 25 for a motion to dismiss and motion to reconsider.

WMBF News has reached out to SLED to get more information on its investigation into the shooting. We’re waiting to hear back.

