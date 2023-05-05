Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Solicitor’s office will not file charges against Conway officer involved in shooting

By Kristin Nelson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway police officer involved in a shooting late last year will not be charged in the case, according to a letter from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson sent a letter to the State Law Enforcement Division in February stating that Conway police officer Nicholas Contino was justified in his use of force.

Authorities said Contino fired shots at 18-year-old Tywrell Alston on Dec. 29 following a chase in the Forest Loop Road area.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In the letter, Richardson said the body camera video from the officer is the best piece of evidence in the case.

“In viewing the body worn camera, by the :59 second mark, Alston has fired at Officer Contino at least 6 times and Officer Contino has fired back at least 12 times. Of note, Alston fired at Officer Contino several times before Officer Contino had upholstered his weapon,” according to the solicitor’s letter.

Tywrell Alston
Tywrell Alston(Source: JRLDC)

It goes on to state that it appears the officer acted reasonably to protect himself and the community, and therefore charges will not be brought against the officer.

The officer was not hurt. Alston was hit during the shooting but is recovering.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave as SLED investigates the shooting. We have reached out to the Conway Police Department to see if his status has changed, and we’re waiting to hear back.

Alston faces several charges including attempted murder and discharging firearms into a dwelling.

He is currently being held in jail under no bond. According to the public index, a hearing is scheduled the week of May 25 for a motion to dismiss and motion to reconsider.

WMBF News has reached out to SLED to get more information on its investigation into the shooting. We’re waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location
Serious injuries reported after crash involving moped on Highway 17 Bypass
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), along with the Wild Animal Sanctuary,...
Animal groups rescue remaining animals from now-closed Myrtle Beach area zoo
Left to right: Jagdishbhai Patel, Rakeshkumar Patel, Shailesh Patel
Pee Dee convenience store owner, employees accused of underreporting over $2M in sales
Police: Arrest made in Little River shooting that critically injured 1
Coroner: 40-year-old mother killed in Little River shooting

Latest News

Devaughn Fraiser
Report: Man jumped 6-foot ravine while trying to run from police in Carolina Forest area
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Florence police seek two for questioning in bank fraud incident
Florence police seek two for questioning in bank fraud incident
Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested
Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested