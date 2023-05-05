Submit a Tip
S.C. man accused of sexually assaulting minor in Myrtle Beach

Danny Gunter
Danny Gunter(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.

Records show 39-year-old Danny Gunter, of Bonneau, was arrested Thursday and is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11.

An arrest warrant obtained by WMBF News states Gunter allegedly sexually assaulted the victim between the years of 2016 and 2022.

It goes on to state that in an interview with authorities, the victim stated Gunter “touched her bare parts with his hand and penis.” He also “spanked her leaving a bruise on her buttocks” and also bit her.

Gunter is also accused of taking pictures and videos of the victim without her clothes on in a kitchen.

The incidents weren’t reported to authorities until April 19, according to a police report.

As of Friday, online records show Gunter is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

