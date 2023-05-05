Submit a Tip
Report: Man jumped 6-foot ravine while trying to run from police in Carolina Forest area

Devaughn Fraiser
Devaughn Fraiser(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after police said he jumped a ravine while trying to run from officers in Horry County on Thursday.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states that 31-year-old Devaughn Fraiser, of Georgetown, was pulled over by an officer with the Horry County Police Department on Carolina Forest Boulevard. The officer stated that he clocked Fraiser going over around 15 mph over the speed limit.

The officer noted a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and that Fraiser was “visibly shaking.”

As a second officer arrived and tried to detain Fraiser, the report states he ran into traffic across Carolina Forest Boulevard.

He then “hit and jumped” a six-foot ravine as police were getting to him. Fraiser was later found in a nearby yard and taken into custody shortly after that.

According to the report, Fraiser “stated without being questioned that he had marijuana on him and ran because he didn’t want to go to jail.” A weapon was also found in his vehicle, which was being unlawfully carried.

Police later learned that Fraiser had an active warrant for domestic violence dating back to 2016.

Online records show Fraiser is charged with resisting arrest, unlawful carrying of a pistol and third-degree domestic violence. He remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday with no bail set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

