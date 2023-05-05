Submit a Tip
Police: Arrest made in deadly Little River shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police made an arrest after a shooting in Little River Thursday night left one dead and one injured.

HCPD said officers were called to a shooting on Plantation Drive at 8:30 p.m.

One person died at the scene, the report states.

According to the report, another person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound,

The shooting happened just minutes away from where a stabbing took place earlier Thursday night. No word at this time if these two incidents are related.

HCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

