Police: Arrest made in deadly Little River shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police made an arrest after a shooting in Little River Thursday night left one dead and one injured.

HCPD said officers were called to a shooting on Plantation Drive at 8:30 p.m.

One person died at the scene, the report states.

According to the report, another person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound,

The shooting happened just minutes away from where a stabbing took place earlier Thursday night. No word at this time if these two incidents are related.

HCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.