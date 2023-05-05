New ‘WaterGoat’ aims to help cut down on trash in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the rain starts to pick up, members from the Horry County water and sewer department are implementing this new device you’re seeing here, which they call a Watergoat.

The county applied for it through a grant and just installed it last week.

Last year both Conway and the city of Florence got the same device.

Think of it like a giant rake.

It maintains trash on one side of this pond and keeps it from getting clogged instead of getting stuck in our main water drainages.

County staff say trash, and debris, are being constantly thrown into ditches across the grand strand.

They say it’s getting to be an even more serious issue. In fact, Stormwater manager, Thomas Roth says, it leads to 60% of the drainage issues across the county.

“We’re constantly cleaning these ditches. Yes. We’re cutting the leaves back and yes we’re cutting the branches back to get the water to flow. But, you’d be shocked at the bags of trash. Literally where people just throw their bags of trash into the ditch,” he explained.

Roth said his crews find couches, TVs, and even refrigerators in ditches.

He says to think twice before you decide to dump anything into a ditch.

He added if things go well with the WaterGoat, they will expand throughout the county.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.