New teen driver law changes to take effect in N.C. on Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has announced changes to the graduated driver licensing program for teens following a bill passing through the state General Assembly.

Teen drivers will need to have a Level 1 Limited Learner Permit for six months before being able to get their Level 2 Limited Provisional License as of May 8. They will still be required to be at least 16 years old, log in 60 hours of driving time, pass a road test and show proof of insurance in the teen’s name.

The previously required time to advance to Level 2 – 12 months – was shortened to six months during the COVID-19 pandemic with temporary legislation. Since the provision lapsed at the end of 2022, this six-month provision will also lapse at the end of the year. As of Jan. 1, 2024, the provision will permanently change to nine months.

“Now that this requirement has been changed back to six months, we look forward to helping these teen drivers through this process,” said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “We ask for your patience as we work to accommodate the thousands of teen drivers that are suddenly eligible to take a road test and receive their Level 2 provisional license.”

Level 2 permit holders will also be able to drive one passenger under 21 that is not a family member if they are being driven directly to or from school.

NCDMV schedule changes went into effect on May 1 and can be found here. All customer services are provided on a walk-in basis after noon. Appointments are only available at 11 a.m. and can be made here. Road tests are not available after 4 p.m.

