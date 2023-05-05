Submit a Tip
New playground at Futrell Park now open in Myrtle Beach

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Families now have a new playground in Myrtle Beach to enjoy ahead of summer.

The City of Myrtle Beach announced Friday that the new playground at Futrell Park is now open.

Officials said the playground is “state-of-the-art” with playing structures made for kids 2-5 and 5-12, respectively. It will also feature new “cooling” turf, which is designed to keep playing surfaces 30-50 degrees cooler than usual surfaces.

WMBF News was told back in March that workshops and input from the community helped shape upgrades to the park.

Other planned upgrades to the park include an additional fitness trail throughout the park.

